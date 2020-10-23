Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos recovers from injury and will face Barcelona

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has recovered from injury and is fit to play in the first El Clasico of the season against Barcelona this weekend.

The Spain captain came off injured during Madrid’s home defeat to Cadiz on Saturday and sat out the midweek loss to Shakhtar Donestk and had been facing a race against time to feature against the Catalan giants.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has confirmed: “Sergio is recovered and will be with us. He is our leader. We are not taking risks, it is about being at 100%.”

A report in Marca on Thursday claimed Ramos had not yet returned to full fitness and had been training alone as the club attempt to ensure he is match fit without aggravating the injury, but his chances of playing had appeared at that point to be hanging in the balance.

Zidane’s injury problems are mounting with Dani Carvajal, Eden Hazard and Martin Odegaard already ruled out of the fixture, while Mariano Diaz and Alvaro Odriozola are also unavailable for Los Blancos.

The 34-year-old’s absence meant Eder Militao partnered Raphael Varane in the heart of Madrid’s defence against Shakhtar on Wednesday, with Madrid conceding three goals in the opening half.