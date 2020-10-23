Barcelona’s Jordi Alba recovers for El Clasico but Ter Stegen ruled out

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has recovered from an injury to be included in the matchday squad for El Clasico against Real Madrid this weekend.

The Spain international sustained a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw against Sevilla earlier this month and was replaced by Sergino Dest in the 75th minute.

The timing came at a relatively favourable moment for the Catalan giants due to the international break that followed that match, allowing Alba time to recover – although he has sat out the subsequent matches against Getafe and Ferencvaros.

🔵🔴 OFICIAL | Convocatoria del @FCBarcelona para el partido ante el @RealMadrid 🔙 Vuelve Jordi Alba ❌ Ter Stegen, baja por lesión#ElClásico pic.twitter.com/jM1YDXW91y — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) October 23, 2020

However, there is no place for German goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who has been out injured since the start of the campaign with a tendon injury.

Neto is the current Barcelona back-up goalkeeper and is likely to continue to deputise for this encounter.

Ronald Koeman’s side will be hopeful of bouncing back from last week’s disappointing loss at Getafe and are aiming for their first La Liga win in three encounters.