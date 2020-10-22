Real Madrid sweat on Sergio Ramos fitness ahead of El Clasico against Barcelona

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has continued to train alone ahead of the first El Clasico of the season against Barcelona this weekend.

The Spain captain came off injured during Madrid’s home defeat to Cadiz on Saturday and sat out the midweek loss to Shakhtar Donestk, and now faces a race against time to feature against the Catalan giants.

As per Marca, Ramos is yet to return to full fitness and is now training alone as the club attempt to ensure he is match fit without aggravating the injury, but his chances of playing still appear to hang in the balance.

Zinedine Zidane’s injury problems are mounting with Dani Carvajal, Eden Hazard and Martin Odegaard already ruled out of the fixture, while Mariano Diaz and Alvaro Odriozola are also unavailable for Los Blancos.

The 34-year-old’s absence meant Eder Militao partnered Raphael Varane in the heart of Madrid’s defence against Shakhtar on Wednesday.