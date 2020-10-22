Real Madrid striker Jovic faces six months in Serbia prison for breaching quarantine rules

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic faces calls for a six-month prison sentence in his native Serbia for allegedly breaking quarantine rules earlier this year, as per Marca, who report Serbian outlet Tanjug.

As outlined by Marca in April, the footballer faces a possible fine in upwards of €1,275 with prosecutors potentially looking at landing him with a three-year prison sentence, although these calls have subsequently been scaled back significantly.

Jovic would allegedy have to testify before the Belgrade Prosecutor’s Office after being denounced by police that he had breached the home quarantine rules in place in Serbia earlier this year.

A report in El Mundo outlined how the striker was the one player who Madrid did allow to return to his home country to spend time with his young family during lockdown, but he was allegedly seen partying on the streets of Belgrade – a move which has drawn criticism both in the nation and in Spain.

Jovic and other Serbian players who play with foreign clubs were criticized by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic after they returned, with the striker seen partyin in the streets of Belgrade on his girlfriend’s birthday.

Brnabic said, as cited by Diario AS: “We have negative examples of our footballers, who are paid very well, ignoring mandatory self-isolation upon returning home.”

Brnabic and other leaders have urged all Serbian citizens to refrain from returning home if possible, to limit the spread of the virus.