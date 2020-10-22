Real Madrid fans blame players and not Zinedine Zidane for shock Shakhtar Donestk defeat

Real Madrid fans have blamed their players for their shock home defeat against Shakhtar Donestk and not boss Zinedine Zidane.

A poll in Marca saw almost 30,000 Madrid fans casts their vote on who they blamed on the defeat, with 62 percent saying that the players were to blame while just 27 percent believed it was the fault of Zidane.

Madrid, who were overwhelming favourites going into the encounter against Shakhtar – who were missing 13 first-team squad players following positive Covid-19 tests – were three goals down by half-time and were left shell-shocked by the visiting side.

The result came just days after falling to a home defeat to newly-promoted Cadiz in La Liga.

Zidane told reporters after the match, as per Marca: “I see myself capable of fixing this, that’s what I’m going to try to do. And the players are going to try too. We are going to try to find the solution and we are going to find it. Now we have to prepare for Saturday’s game (against Barcelona).”

The club are in the midst of playing seven matches in the space of 21 days and face their biggest game of the season to date on Saturday, as they take on Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the campaign.