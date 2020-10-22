Journalist apologises for “misunderstanding” over racist comments on Barcelona’s Ansu Fati

Spanish sports journalist Salvador Sostres has said he is “deeply sorry for any misunderstanding” for having made offensive remarks to Barcelona teenage star Ansu Fati.

The journalist apologised for the comments in a public post on ABC – the same outlet in which the remarks appeared – and argued that he was in fact trying to praise the player’s movement on the pitch.

It must be reiterated that Sostres has not apologised for writing the racist comments, but rather he is sorry that offence has been taken by them.

The report used derogatory comparisons to describe the Barcelona teenage star, based on the colour of his skin, with the reporter claiming that the player reminded him of “black street vendors” who would run away when they saw police coming.

Fati is now one of the established attacking players at the club along with Lionel Messi and is aiming to establish himself ahead of the likes of Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Francisco Trincao.

The teenage prodigy has also starred for Spain in recent times – netting one goal in four international appearances having earned his first cap in September.