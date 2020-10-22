Former Barcelona boss Setien tipped for appointment at Brazilian club

Former Barcelona boss Quique Setien is one of two options being lined up to take the hotseat at Brazilian giants Palmeiras.

The details are outlined by a report in Brazilian media outlet Globo Esporte, who say that Setien is a leading candidate to take the helm at the club and is competing against former Real Madrid defender Gabriel Heinze.

Palmeiras is one of the most popular clubs in Brazil, it is one of the most popular and the most successful in Brazil, with around 18 million supporters as per research.

The Blaugrana confirmed Setien’s sacking back in August following Barcelona’s 8-2 Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich, which proved to be his final game in charge.

Setien has confirmed that he and his coaching staff are taking legal action against the Catalan club for €4m due to the manner and communication of their dismissals.

The Cantabrian only oversaw 25 matches at the helm with his side winning on 16 occasions, drawing four matches and losing five, and has been replaced with Ronald Koeman.