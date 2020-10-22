Barcelona withdraw threat of legal action against journalist for racist comment on Ansu Fati

Barcelona have withdrawn their threat of legal against a journalist following offensive remarks in relation to their teenage star Ansu Fati.

A report published in Spanish media outlet ABC described Barcelona’s 5-1 rout of Ferencvaros on Tuesday in the Champions League, in which Ansu was among the scorers for the Blaugrana.

The report used derogatory comparisons to describe the Barcelona teenage star, based on the colour of his skin, with the reporter claiming that the player reminded him of “black street vendors” who would run away when they saw police coming.

Mundo Deportivo now highlight how the journalist Salvador Sostres will not face legal action by the club due to the fact he has apologised for the “misunderstanding” of his remarks, although it should be noted he has not apologised for the nature of the comments.

Fati is now one of the established attacking players at the club along with Lionel Messi and is aiming to establish himself ahead of the likes of Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Francisco Trincao.

The teenage prodigy has also starred for Spain in recent times – netting one goal in four international appearances having earned his first cap in September.