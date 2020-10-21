Valencia fans hire music band to follow unpopular directors around the city

A group of Valencia fans have hired a Mariachi band to follow unpopular directors of the club around the city to help force their exit.

As highlighted by Marca, the move was funded by fans who want to force out the current board of the club through making their lives in the city extremely uncomfortably and awkward.

Seguidores de Libertad nos mandan las siguientes imágenes y nos prometen mandar el vídeo en primicia en las próximas horas. Se ve que quisieron agasajar a Meriton con una pequeña serenata. pic.twitter.com/iG5gmQoujB — Libertad VCF (@LibertadVCF) October 20, 2020

The exits of club captain Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin to Villarreal from Los Che were confirmed this summer, following the exit of star winger Ferran Torres to Manchester City while striker Rodrigo Moreno has joined Leeds.

Furthermore, Cristiano Piccini has joined Atalanta on loan, Ezequiel Garay did not have his contract renewed and the loan deals for Jaume Costa and Alessandro Florenzi both expired.

Reports mean that the financial uncertainty means Los Che had to reportedly slash their wage budget by a whopping 40 percent for the current campaign, with the club’s financial situation explaining the gutting of the squad.

The club have gained a credible but unspectacular seven points from their opening six La Liga matches but there is a fear that the situation will worsen significantly with a lack of investment in the squad.