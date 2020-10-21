Spanish press slam Real Madrid’s Marcelo in Shakhtar Donestk post-mortem

The post-mortem of Real Madrid’s shock Champions League defeat against Shakhtar Donestk has seen Marca show the frustration at the level of performance of left-back Marcelo.

The Brazilian was ranked 15th of the 15 individuals involved in the shocking loss against the Ukrainian side, one place below boss Zinedine Zidane.

Los Blancos fell to a shock home defeat to Shakhtar on Wednesday night in the first game of their Champions League campaign, just days after falling to a home defeat to newly-promoted Cadiz in La Liga.

Madrid, who were overwhelming favourites going into the encounter against Shakhtar – who were missing 13 first-team squad players following positive Covid-19 tests – were three goals down by half-time and were left shell-shocked by the visiting side.

The analysis of Marcelo’s role was damning, with the Madrid-based media outlet saying that he could no longer be counted on to perform in defence and should only now be deployed in Copa del Rey matches.

The analysis claims that it is a “pity”, but the Brazilian is now “light years away” from the level he once was.

Marcelo competes for the left-back slot with Ferland Mendy, after Sergio Reguilon was sold to Tottenham this summer.