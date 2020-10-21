Spanish players union back Barcelona players in opposing club salary cuts

The AFE Spanish players union has given its backing to Barcelona players who are opposed to the club’s attempt to force a wage reduction upon them.

As highlighted by Marca, the first-team squad at the Camp Nou has already sent a burofax to the club outlining their opposition to the plans which would enforce a 30 percent salary reduction upon them, and the AFE will now throw their weight behind the players.

It follows a report in Marca that there is a split in the club dressing room, which it describes as “broken”, between a small number of players open to the wage cuts but the majority do not trust the club’s motives.

The club accounts show that Barcelona’s debt had more than doubled during the 2019-20 campaign amid extremely worrying financial results.

The club’s financial figures, as outlined by Marca, show that the debt at the club has risen from €217m in June 2019 to €488m in June 2020.

Whilst the club’s first-team squad has been slimmed down this year, with a reported €80m off the wage bill, there is still a worrying financial outlook for the club.