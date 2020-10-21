Sevilla can win Champions League this season – Chelsea boss Lampard

Sevilla are a team who can win the Champions League this season, according to Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

The Blues manager was speaking after seeing his side held to a scoreless draw at home by the Andalusian side at Stamford Bridge in their group stage opener on Tuesday.

Julen Lopetegui’s side enjoyed the lion’s share of possession and majority of the chances created but had to settle for a point.

Sevilla won last season’s Europa League title and have won the competition a record six times – at least twice as many as any other club – but have yet to translate that success into the Champions League.

They reached the quarter-finals of the competition in 2018, equalling their previous best achieved in 1958, and are hopeful of making their mark once again in this season’s tournament.

Lampard told reporters, as per Marca: “Sevilla are one of the many teams that could win this tournament.

“This (draw) is a positive result. I understood the need to obtain a good result in the first group match. They are a very good team, it was an interesting match and I am happy with the 0-0, it was very important to keep our clean sheet.

“I was pleased with the professional component. I spoke with the players about the management of the match. The reaction was very positive.

“Sevilla are a first-rate team and the concentration and focus you need to get this result was great. We made a lot of good decisions and that’s something you can build on.”

The other clash in this Champions League group saw Rennes held 1-1 at home by Russian side Krasnodar.

