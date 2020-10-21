Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane: “I am capable of fixing this”

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insists he is “capable of fixing” the situation at the club after two successive damaging defeats.

Los Blancos fell to a shock home defeat against Shakhtar Donestk on Wednesday night in the first game of their Champions League campaign, just days after falling to a home defeat to newly-promoted Cadiz in La Liga.

Madrid, who were overwhelming favourites going into the encounter against Shakhtar – who were missing 13 first-team squad players following positive Covid-19 tests – were three goals down by half-time and were left shell-shocked by the visiting side.

Zidane told reporters after the match, as per Marca: “I see myself capable of fixing this, that’s what I’m going to try to do. And the players are going to try too. We are going to try to find the solution and we are going to find it. Now we have to prepare for Saturday’s game (against Barcelona).

“I am responsible for this and since the first half it was negative, something I have not done well. The first goal changes everything and it has cost us. But this campaign has just begun and we are not going to lower our arms.

“It’s a difficult defeat. It’s a bad night and tomorrow we are going to prepare for Saturday.”

It is a particularly testing time of the campaign for Madrid as they take on Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season on Saturday, and a negative result in that clash could once again put the pressure on Zidane and Madrid.

The club are in the midst of playing seven matches in the space of 21 days.