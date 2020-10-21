Barcelona: Griezmann slams Spanish press report on Ansu Fati: “No to racism and no to bad manners”

Antoine Griezmann has publicly lambasted a controversial report published in the Spanish media on his Barcelona teammate Ansu Fati: “No to racism and no to bad education.”

Griezmann was responded to a report published in Spanish media outlet ABC which was describing Barcelona’s 5-1 rout of Ferencvaros on Tuesday in the Champions League, in which Ansu was among the scorers.

The report used derogatory comparisons to describe the Barcelona teenage star, based on the colour of his skin, with the reporter claiming that the player reminded him of “black street vendors” who would run away when they saw police coming.

That prompted his Barca teammate Griezmann to highlight the report on his Twitter account and condemn the report in the strongest terms.

Ansu es un chico excepcional que merece respeto como cualquier ser humano. No al racismo y no a la mala educación. pic.twitter.com/LZuJOzoTMG — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) October 21, 2020

“Ansu is an exceptional kid who deserves respect like any human being. No to racism and no to bad manners,” Griezmann wrote.

Fati is now one of the established attacking players at the club along with Lionel Messi and is aiming to establish himself ahead of the likes of Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Francisco Trincao.

The teenage prodigy has also starred for Spain in recent times – netting one goal in four international appearances having earned his first cap in September.

