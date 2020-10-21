Barcelona: Dressing room is broken following player split in wage reduction – report

There is a split in the Barcelona dressing room over the opposition to the club’s attempt to impose a 30 percent salary cut on all their employees with Marca describing the squad as “broken.”

A recent report in Cadena Ser claimed that the Blaugrana were hopeful of cutting the salaries of all their employees by 30 percent in order to take action against their increasingly concerning financial situation, although Marca say the figure may be 25 percent.

On Friday, Catalan radio station RAC1 reported how the squad had sent a burofax to the club to outline their formal opposition to such plans, which could prove decisive in any future legal discussions that could develop between the separate parties.

However, a report from Catalan radio station RAC1’s was highlighted in Diario Sport by saying that Frenkie de Jong, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Clement Lenglet were the three players in opposition to the move.

Barcelona then confirmed four contract renewals on Tuesday in which those three players penned new deals, along with defender Gerard Pique.

Whilst the latest report in Marca does not outline which players have split with others, it is likely that the four players who have renewed are open to the wage cut (as has likely been temporarily agreed in their new deals) whilst the rest of the squad oppose the measures.

The club accounts show that Barcelona’s debt had more than doubled during the 2019-20 campaign amid extremely worrying financial results.

The club’s financial figures, as outlined by Marca, show that the debt at the club has risen from €217m in June 2019 to €488m in June 2020.

Whilst the club’s first-team squad has been slimmed down this year, with a reported €80m off the wage bill, there is still a worrying financial outlook for the club.