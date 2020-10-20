New La Liga crisis as judge rules in favour of Spanish FA on fixture scheduling

A judge has ruled in favour of the Spanish FA in their court case against La Liga and ruled out football on Monday and Friday nights in La Liga.

As per a report in Marca, judge Sánchez Magro said that the league had to negotiate with the FA in order to utilise these time slots.

It adds to the chaos of the situation as last week the Spanish National Sports Council (CSD) ruled in La Liga’s favour over the Spanish FA to temporarily allow matches on Friday and Monday nights.

Now it is said that both bodies see the rulings in their favour as taking precedence over the hour, so another block is forthcoming.

There has been a long-running dispute between the two bodies, with the league a strong advocate of using the time slots of Friday and Monday evenings for matches with Spanish football’s governing body opposed.

La Liga began to utilise the time slots for the opening weeks of the 2020/21 La Liga season but the Spanish FA then blocked them, leading to rearranging the opening weekend of the campaign and several rounds since.

Last season, Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales was successful in a campaign to make the matchday free of football – a decision popular with fans, who felt the time slot was unsociable for family and work purposes.

However, La Liga chief Javier Tebas continued to support the idea of playing Monday and Friday night matches as he believed that a variety of time slots makes the league more attractive to broadcasters and therefore increased streams of revenue for clubs.

The two institutions have remained deeply divided on a number of issues including scheduling with both laying claim to holding power in its decision-making.

La Liga was allowed to use the time slots for the closing weeks of the 2019/20 campaign due to the absence of fans and desire to get the schedule completed as swiftly as possible, but that has left a power void and new collision going into this campaign.