Kylian Mbappe wanted Real Madrid move – former PSG boss Emery

Unai Emery has revealed that Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe wanted to join Real Madrid when he coached him at the French club.

Current Villarreal boss Emery was at the helm of the Parisians between 2016 and 2018, and made the revelations on Cadena Cope on Monday.

The France star has been frequently mentioned in Real Madrid transfer news in recent times and he is said to be a long-term target of the Spanish champions and particularly that of boss Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman’s current deal in Paris runs through to 2022 and he has developed into one of the world’s elite attacking talents while at the club.

Mbappe has netted 94 goals in 128 games for PSG and was the top scorer in Ligue 1 in the 2018/19 with 32 strikes to his name.

The striker joined PSG from Monaco in the summer of 2017 for a total fee in the region of €170m – making him the world’s second most expensive player, behind teammate Neymar.