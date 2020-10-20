Barcelona La Liga

Gerard Pique will be aged 37 when his new Barcelona contract expires

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique will remain at the club until he is aged 37 after penning a new long-term deal at the Camp Nou.

The former Spain international was the surprising name on the four-player list of contract renewals at the Catalan giants that was confirmed on Tuesday night.

As highlighted by Marca, Pique will be aged 37 by the time his current deal – which is likely to be his last – expires in the summer of 2024.

The Catalan giants needed to drastically reduce their wage bill and also reduce the average age of their squad this summer, so the 33-year-old central defender had been rumoured to be one such player who could exit the Camp Nou.

However, despite a number of experienced names – Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Nelson Semedo – all being moved on, Pique remained and has now penned a long-term renewal.

His previous deal at the club, last signed in 2018, was due to expire in 2022.

