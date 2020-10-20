Gerard Pique will be aged 37 when his new Barcelona contract expires

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique will remain at the club until he is aged 37 after penning a new long-term deal at the Camp Nou.

The former Spain international was the surprising name on the four-player list of contract renewals at the Catalan giants that was confirmed on Tuesday night.

As highlighted by Marca, Pique will be aged 37 by the time his current deal – which is likely to be his last – expires in the summer of 2024.

The Catalan giants needed to drastically reduce their wage bill and also reduce the average age of their squad this summer, so the 33-year-old central defender had been rumoured to be one such player who could exit the Camp Nou.

However, despite a number of experienced names – Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Nelson Semedo – all being moved on, Pique remained and has now penned a long-term renewal.

His previous deal at the club, last signed in 2018, was due to expire in 2022.