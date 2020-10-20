Barcelona star Ansu Fati: “My teammates make it easier for me to score”

Barcelona teenage star Ansu Fati has claimed his strong individual form is because of the help of his teammates at the club.

The 17-year-old has netted a remarkable four goal in five matches for the Blaugrana this season and continued his scoring streak by grabbing a strike in the 5-1 rout of Ferencvaros on Tuesday in the Champions League.

The Spain international picked up where he left off from 2019-20, when he netted eight goals in 33 appearances and he looks set to play a greater role this campaign.

The teenage star told reporters, as per Marca: “My teammates make it easier for me to score. It is a fantastic pass from De Jong and I just had to finish.

“This was a good victory, it is important to start well and carry this momentum on.

“It is good for the squad that we have a lot of forwards in good form, the competition is healthy.

“My aim now is to recover in time for El Clasico, which I have always dreamed of playing in.”

Fati is now one of the established attacking players at the club along with Lionel Messi and is aiming to establish himself ahead of the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Francisco Trincao.

The teenage prodigy has also starred for Spain in recent times – netting one goal in four international appearances having earned his first cap in September.