Barcelona president Bartomeu self-isolating after Covid exposure

Barcelona club president Josep Maria Bartomeu will not be in attendance for his side’s Champions League clash against Ferencvaros this week as he is self-isolating after exposure to Covid-19.

Someone in his family has tested positive for the virus and whilst the club supremo has himself tested negative, he now must await the confirmation results of a follow-up test to confirm that he does not have Covid.

This means he will not be in attendance at the Camp Nou for his side’s clash against Hungarian champions Ferencvaros, as per Diario Sport.

It is outlined how Bartomeu received the news on the same day as a board meeting which was to determine what approach to take following a vote of no confidence being confirmed in the president and whether or not there would be resignations.

The position of Bartomeu at Barcelona has come under great scrutiny in recent times following a trophyless campaign combined with Lionel Messi’s attempted forced exit from the club, which the board blocked.

Last month, Catalan police accused the beleaguered club supremo on corruption charges, although Bartomeu continues to deny such allegations.

His term as club president will officially end next year with elections called for March, but a group of fans want to force an earlier exit this year, as per Diari Catalunya.

Bartomeu has held the position for two terms but he will nominate a ‘continuity’ candidate who is close to the incumbent and comes from a side of the club’s board which is viewed as more conservative.

The Catalan entrepreneur started in the role in 2014, following the resignation of Sandro Rosell – who was his close friend and associate who served as his vice-president.

All candidates come from different sections within the club’s hierarchy, with differing views on how the club should be run and what it stands for.