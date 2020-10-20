Barcelona Champions League

Barcelona: Pedri takes taxi home after Champions League debut goal

Teenage star Pedri scored on his Champions League debut in Barcelona’s 5-1 rout over Ferencvaros on Tuesday evening, and then left the Camp Nou in a taxi.

The details are highlighted by a report in Marca, who clarify how the 17-year-old is too young to hold a driving license so had to arrange for a taxi to take him home from the stadium following the game.

The teenager made his competition debut in the 63rd minute after replacing his fellow teenage superstar Ansu Fati, and scored in the closing stages to make it truly an evening to remember.

The 17-year-old joined the Blaugrana in a €5m transfer from Las Palmas last summer and is widely regarded as one of the best youth products in Spanish football.

The teenage star – whose full name is Pedro González López – starred for Las Palmas last campaign and netted four goals for Pepe Mel’s side, alongside providing six assists.

A month younger than Barcelona teenage forward Ansu Fati, he has risen through the ranks of the Spanish youth teams.

