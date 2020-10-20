Barcelona confirm long-term contract renewals for four first-team stars

Barcelona have confirmed contract extensions for four of their first-team stars following Tuesday night’s win over Ferencvaros.
Defender Gerard Pique has extended his contract through to 2024, goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has penned a deal through until 2025 while both Clement Lenglet and Frenkie de Jong have extended their stays through until 2026.
The news adds some much-needed stability for the Blaugrana who sanctioned a number of big-name exits this summer including Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Nelson Semedo.
Barcelona confirmed that the news included a temporary salary adjustment – which likely indicates that the four have agreed reduced salaries in the short-term but will be reimbursed with an improved deal in the long-term.
The four renewals also come at a time of huge financial uncertainty at the Camp Nou, with Barcelona attempting to impose a 30 percent wage cut across the club, including their first-team squad and non-playing staff.