The three Barcelona players unhappy with squad opposition to wage cuts

The three players of Barcelona opposed to the squad’s decision to send a burofax to the club in opposition to wage cuts have been revealed.

Catalan radio station RAC1’s report is highlighted in Diario Sport that central midfielder Frenkie de Jong (pictured), goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and defender Clement Lenglet are the players who did not wish to put their signatures to the letter.

A recent report in Cadena Ser claimed that the Blaugrana were hopeful of cutting the salaries of all their employees by 30 percent in order to take action against their increasingly concerning financial situation.

On Friday, Catalan radio station RAC1 reported how the squad had sent a burofax to the club to outline their formal opposition to such plans, which could prove decisive in any future legal discussions that could develop between the separate parties.

However, it is now reported that those three players voiced their opposition to such a stance and it is even claimed that there is further divisions in the dressing room as to how this information was leaked to the press.

The club accounts show that Barcelona’s debt had more than doubled during the 2019-20 campaign amid extremely worrying financial results.

The club’s financial figures, as outlined by Marca, show that the debt at the club has risen from €217m in June 2019 to €488m in June 2020.

Whilst the club’s first-team squad has been slimmed down this year, with a reported €80m off the wage bill, there is still a worrying financial outlook for the club.