Real Madrid: Martin Odegaard set to miss next six matches through injury

Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard has been ruled out of his side’s next six matches due to an injury in his right soleus muscle.

The timescale of the layoff has been outlined by Diario AS, after he missed the weekend defeat to Cadiz after Madrid confirmed the news initially on Friday.

After undergoing rest and a subsequent MRI, it has now been diagnosed that he will be missing until the next international break after suffering a tear.

The Norwegian is the only new injury for the club and comes following the international break, when he represented his nation – most recently in Wednesday’s victory over Northern Ireland in the Nations League.

Odegaard’s return to Madrid following a season on loan at Real Sociedad was confirmed back in August and the Norwegian is set to challenge for a regular starting slot in Zidane’s side this season – he has been involved in three of the club’s opening four games this season, starting twice.

Odegaard netted seven goals for La Real last season and is the only major player to join the first-team squad at the club this summer.