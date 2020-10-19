Key trio set for Real Madrid return against Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is set to recall three key players for their Champions League opener against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday night.

Zidane will be without Martin Odegaard, Eden Hazard and Dani Carvajal for the visit of Sergei Rebrov’s side, but Ferland Mendy, Casemiro and Federico Valverde will return to the side, as per the front page of Tuesday’s edition of Diario AS.

Mendy is set to rotate back into the starting XI in place of Marcelo at left back with skipper Sergio Ramos rated as doubtful due to a knee injury.

Valverde and Casemiro both came on as second half substitutes in the 1-0 weekend La Liga defeat to newly promoted Cadiz and both players should start in place of Luka Modric and Isco at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior will once again both start in attack alongside one of Luka Jovic, Marco Asensio or Rodrygo Goes.