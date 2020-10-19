Gerard Pique open to Barcelona wage reduction in 2021

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is rumoured to be open to taking a wage cut in 2021 as part of a financial restructuring within the first team squad.

The club’s board want to reduce salaries at the club by 30% to cope with the growing financial concerns at the Camp Nou.

The majority of the first team have voiced their objection to the proposed plans with a burofax sent to the board informing them of their intention to block it.

Frenkie De Jong, Marc Ter Stegen and Clement Lenglet have declined to agree to the squad’s response to the plans as per reports from Catalunya Radio RAC1 via Diario Sport.

An seperate report from Diario AS claims Pique is one of the players willing to take a cut for the final 18 months of his contract.

The former Spanish international is currently under contract with Ronald Koeman’s side until July 2022 but the 33-year old is yet to open talks on an extension on his 12 years back at the club.