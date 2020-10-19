Barcelona fitness concerns over new signing Miralem Pjanic

Barcelona have fitness concerns over their midfielder Miralem Pjanic following his arrival from Juventus this summer.

The Bosnian international has played just 27 minutes of football for the Blaugrana spread across two substitute appearances and Diario Sport now say it is because he is behind the rest of his teammates in terms of fitness.

It is said that this is causing concern among the coaching staff of the club who believe that he should be further along the path to be able to be in contention for regular football.

They acknowledge that he suffered from Covid-19 and that he also did not have a meaningful pre-season to get into his ideal state of fitness, but there is now a growing belief that he is not sufficiently disciplined.

He began training on 17 September with the club – 17 days after the majority of his teammates and also sustained a back injury whilst on international duty with Bosnia.

It is said that he could be played against Ferencvaros to build up match rhythm but is unlikely to play a major role against Real Madrid in next weekend’s El Clasico.

