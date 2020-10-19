Barcelona boss Koeman: “Messi’s performances could be better”

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has admitted that star forward Lionel Messi is right now not performing at his best.

The Argentine superstar has scored just one goal in four appearances for the Blaugrana this campaign and was below par in the weekend defeat at Getafe.

Indeed, the 33-year-old’s only goal of the campaign was a penalty against Villarreal and he has scored just seven goals in 19 appearances since football resumed in Spain in June – four of which were penalties.

It is undoubtedly a concern for a player who has averaged close to a goal per game for much of the past decade.

Barcelona are now entering a crucial run of games including their Champions League meeting against Ferencvaros this week before next weekend’s El Clasico against Real Madrid in La Liga.

“Maybe, right now, Messi’s performances could be better,” Koeman told reporters, as per Diario Sport.

“But he is happy, he is working hard and he wants to be the captain of this team.

“I do not have a single complaint. He has also had some bad luck. He hit the post and in another game that will be a goal.

“I don’t have any doubts about his performances and we are going to see him back to his best in the games to come, I am sure.”

The Blaugrana enjoyed a promising start to the campaign with successive victories before stumbling to a draw against Sevilla and a loss at Getafe.