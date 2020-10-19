Ballon d’Or Dream Team forwards: 11 Barcelona legends, 6 Real Madrid stars nominated, no Spaniards

11 stars of Barcelona and six legends previously of Real Madrid have been nominated for the Ballon d’Or Dream Team in a 30-man attacking shortlist, but remarkably – no Spaniards have been included.

Of the 30-player shortlist – divided into groups of 10 for those who are central attackers, forwards of the right and of the left – there are three players (Ronaldo Nazario, Luis Figo and Samuel Eto’o) who represented both clubs.

Lionel Messi is the only player currently at either club to be on the list, with former Madrid winger Arjen Robben and forward Cristiano Ronaldo the only other currently active players to be included.

Messi’s former teammates Thierry Henry and Ronaldinho are also included, with Rivaldo, Hristo Stoichkov, Romario, Johan Cruyff and Sandor Kocsis the other Blaugrana legends, with David Beckham – formerly of Los Blancos – listed.

As highlighted by Marca, it is striking that there are no Spaniards named among the 30 legends of the game with Paco Gento, David Villa and Raúl Gonzalez some notable absentees.

Image via France Football