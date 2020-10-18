Sergio Ramos sits out Real Madrid training ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk clash

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos sat out their training session earlier today after suffering a knee injury in the 1-0 La Liga defeat to Cadiz.

The Spanish international was withdrawn as a precaution at half time at the Alfredo Di Stefano as Zinedine Zidane’s side slipped to their first defeat of the season.

Despite Zidane being confident he will be fit for their midweek Champions League clash with Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, reports from Diario Sport have confirmed he missed their recovery session.

If Ramos is not fit in time to feature in European action, Zidane is almost certain not to take a risk with the veteran centre back due to next weekend’s El Clasico trip to Barcelona.

Zidane is already without certain key names ahead of the clash with La Blaugrana with Martin Odegaard, Eden Hazard and Dani Carvajal all in line to miss out through injury.

However, Eder Militao and Mariano Diaz should be fit to come back into the squad.