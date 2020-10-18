Ronald Koeman confirms January move for Memphis Depay

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has confirmed he intends to reignite his interest in Lyon star Memphis Depay in the January transfer market.

Koeman was heavily linked with a move for his former Dutch star ahead of the start of the 2020/21 La Liga season, but the Ligue 1 club blocked his advances.

However, the former Manchester United forward now looks certain to leave the club when his contract at the Groupama Stadium expires in July 2021.

But Koeman hinted the Catalan giants will make an offer to Lyon when the winter market begins, to secure his services for the second half of the current campaign.

“That (a move for Depay) is certainly a possibility. I will try, because I would like to have him here,” he told an interview with Dutch outlet AD, reported via Marca.

“But I cannot estimate now what the financial situation of the club is in January. We will have to wait to see it.

“I do not have the role to decide this, it depends on the club. For me, it is a matter of waiting. We want Memphis because he is a great player and because he has qualities that, in my opinion, we lack, especially in depth in our attack.”

Barcelona could potentially offer Lyon €20m to bring Depay to the Camp Nou at the start of 2021, but if an immediate deal cannot be agreed, the 26-year old can sign a pre-contract agreement with Koeman’s side before the season ends.