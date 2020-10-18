Barcelona plot double January swoop for Gini Wijnaldum and Eric Garcia

Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona could be set for a busy January transfer window with the Dutch boss rumoured to be pursuing a host of targets.

The former Netherlands national team coach has confirmed he is tracking Lyon striker Memphis Depay, after failing to land the 26-year old from Lyon this summer.

With Depay entering the final year of his contract in France, Koeman is confident of forcing through a deal with Andre Villas-Boas’ side in 2021.

However, according to reports from the Sunday Mirror, Koeman is also on the trail of two Premier League stars with less than a year to go on their contracts – Liverpool’s Gini Wijnaldum and Manchester City defender Eric Garcia.

Dutch international Wijnaldum was linked with a reunion with Koeman at the Camp Nou before Reds boss Jurgen Klopp convinced him to remain at Anfield for the 2020/21 season.

Liverpool are unlikely to release him in the middle of the season, but the ex-Newcastle midfielder could push for a move if he is not a regular starter in 2021.

Garcia has already signalled his intention to leave Pep Guardiola’s side with a return to Barcelona his preferred destination.