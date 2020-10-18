Arsenal eye January move for Villarreal star Pau Torres

Premier League side Arsenal are reportedly considering a January move for Villarreal defender Pau Torres after failing to land him this summer.

Mikel Arteta was linked with a £35m offer for the Spanish international prior to signing Gabriel Magalhaes from Porto.

However, amid growing doubts over the long-term future of French U21 international William Saliba, Arteta could make a second move for Torres according to reports from the Daily Mail.

Villarreal are not openly looking to sell one of their star players, with former Arsenal boss Unai Emery retaining him as a first-choice option so far this season.

The Gunners could be challenged in their pursuit of Torres by domestic rivals Manchester United with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to boost his own defensive options in 2021.

If United miss out on a deal for the 23-year old they could subsequently turn their attention to RB Leipzig centre back Dayot Upamecano, but the Frenchman would cost almost double that of Torres.