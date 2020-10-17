Ronald Koeman criticses Barcelona’s second half performance in Getafe defeat

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman believes his side’s poor second half performance sealed their 1-0 La Liga defeat at Getafe.

The Catalan giants slipped to their first defeat of the campaign as Jaime Mata’s second half penalty secured a first Getafe win over La Blaugrana since 2011.

Barcelona created chances after the break to win the game at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez but Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati were unable to find a breakthrough for the visitors.

“We have not entered the game in the second half,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“We lost the ball too much and conceded dangerous attacking situations.

“I don’t know if it was a deserved penalty but I felt the penalty was sought out and we suffered.

“We created very few chances, the best of them in the first half. It has been very disputed game and little to end product.”

Barcelona started their La Liga campaign with back to back wins over Villarreal and Celta Vigo before drawing with Sevilla prior to the international break.

Koeman’s side will begin their Champions League campaign in midweek as Hungarian side Fernecvaros visit the Camp Nou.

Up next in domestic action is the highly anticipated El Clasico clash at home to Real Madrid next weekend followed by games against Juventus, Alaves, Dyanmo Kiev and Real Betis.