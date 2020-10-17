Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos suffers injury blow in Cadiz defeat

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has added to Zinedine Zidane’s growing injury list after he was forced off at half time in their 1-0 La Liga defeat to Cadiz.

Anthony Lozano’s first half goal sealed a first defeat of the 2020/21 season for Los Blancos, and the potential absence of Ramos for a crunch run of game is another blow for Zidane.

The Spanish international was taken of as a precaution ahead of next weekend’s El Clasico trip to Barcelona according to reports from Marca.

However, Zidane may opt to rest him for their midweek Champions League tie at home to Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk to given him the best chance of being fit to face Ronald Koeman’s side.

Zidane is already without a host of first team players for their first El Clasico of 2020/21 with Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal and Martin Odegaard all set to miss out.

Image via Real Madrid CF on Twitter