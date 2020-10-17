Real Madrid star Martin Odegaard to miss El Clasico through injury

Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard will reportedly miss next weekend’s El Clasico La Liga battle with arch rivals Barcelona due to an ongoing injury problem.

The Norwegian international picked up a calf injury whilst away on international duty last week with Zinedine Zidane subsequently ruling him out of their return to league action against Cadiz this weekend.

However, according to reports from Diario AS, he could now be sidelined until the start of November, missing Los Blancos next four games in both domestic and European action.

If he does make a quick recovery from the issue, he could be fit in time to face Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League, but the trip to Catalonia will come too soon for him.

Zidane may be able to recall Alvaro Odriozola and Mariano Diaz at the Camp Nou, however Dani Carvajal and Eden Hazard are expected to join Odegaard on the sidelines against Ronald Koeman’s side.