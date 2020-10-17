Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois offers no excuses for Cadiz loss

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois admitted he had no answers following their shock 1-0 La Liga defeat at home to Cadiz.

Zinedine Zidane’s injury hit side lost their first game of the 2020/21 season as Anthony Lozano’s first half goal secured Cadiz’s first ever league win over Real Madrid.

The hosts struggled to create chances throughout the 90 minutes at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano with Karim Benzema hitting the bar late on.

Belgian international Courtois offered no excuses for his side’s performance and admitted the players need to look at themselves ahead of a crunch set of fixtures in the coming weeks.

“It’s not easy to explain, and we will have to go away and talk to each other,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“However, apart from yesterday we have not trained with all the players due to the international break, but that is not an excuse.

“Defeat is always good for waking you up and getting back to work.

“Now we have to play and beat Shakhtar and to go to the Camp Nou with confidence.”

Los Blancos play host to Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening Champions League game of 2020/21 in midweek before their first El Clasico clash away at Barcelona next weekend.

Zidane’s side then face Borussia Monchengladbach, Huesca, Inter Milan and Valencia before the start of the November international break.