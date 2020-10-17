Real Betis remain keen on Granada keeper Rui Silva

Real Betis are aiming to complete a free transfer for Granada goalkeeper Rui Silva in 2021 after seeing their initial nterest rejected this summer.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side were heavily linked with a move for the Portuguese U21 international ahead of the 2020/21 La Liga campaign but Granada refused to sell the 26-year old.

Silva has played a key role for Diego Martinez’s side in the last two seasons establishing himself as first choice option following Guillermo Ochoa’s 2017 exit from the Andalucian club.

However, Real Betis are happy to wait until his contract expires in July 2021, and complete a free transfer, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

If Silva continues to reject Granada’s offers of a contract extension before the end of 2020, they could sell him in the January transfer window.

That could open up alternative interest in the former Nacional stopper with other La Liga clubs challenging Real Betis’ interest in the months ahead.