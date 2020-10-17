Former Real Madrid star Robinho released by Santos amid legal controversy

Ex Real Madrid star Robinho has been released by Brazilian club Santos amid growing controversy over an ongoing an investigation into a sexual assault charge in Italy.

The Brazilian international was convicted of rape during his time with AC Milan in 2013 however his appeal process with the Italian courts is ongoing.

Santos agreed a deal to bring the 36-year old back to the club for a third spell earlier this year but the decision was heavily criticised due to his connection with the criminal case.

The club have now terminated his deal without playing a game for them and he is expected to continue his appeal process in Brazil as per reports from from Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

Santos are yet to comment any further on the future of the former Manchester City star with club sponsors also confirming they will withdraw their involvement if he remains with the club.