Diego Costa faces fitness battle ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Diego Costa is a major fitness doubt for Atletico Madrid’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich due to a muscle injury.

The Spanish international pulled up after 47 minutes of Atletico’s 2-0 La Liga win over Celta Vigo, after stretching to make a pass to strike partner Luis Suarez.

Costa immediately signalled to the bench that he needed to come off, with Diego Simeone sending on Yannick Carrasco as his replacement.

Simeone confirmed Costa would be assessed by the club’s medical staff in the coming days with his squad due to fly to Germany on Monday ahead of the October 21 clash in Bavaria.

“Our doctor has reportedly positively on Costa’s injury so far,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“We will know more tomorrow but we are confident we can find a solution.”

If Costa does miss the trip to face the defending Champions League champions, Simeone is likely to recall Joao Felix to start alongside Suarez.

Felipe Monteiro is also expected to return in central defence, in place of Manu Sanchez, with Renan Lodi and Saul Niguez also both expected to be fit in time to return.