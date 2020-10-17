Barcleona slip to 1-0 La Liga defeat at Getafe

Barcelona have suffered their first loss of the 2020/21 season as Ronald Koeman’s side slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Getafe.

La Blaugrana struggled for fluency in the Spanish capital as Jaime Mata’s second half penalty secured all three points for Jose Bordalas’s side.

Both teams created chances in the opening stages as Neto denied Nemanja Maksimovic and Lionel Messi clipped a post.

But despite Barcelona showing signs of improvement after the break, the game turned on decisive moment on 54 minutes, as Frenkie De Jong was adjudged to have fouled Dakonam Djene inside the box.

Mata kept his nerve from the spot to set up a tense finale with the Catalan giants at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Messi and Ansu Fati exchanged half chances in the final few minutes but Getafe showed their trademark grit to secure a first La Liga win over Barcelona since 2011.

Image via Barcelona CF on Twitter