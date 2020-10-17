Atletico Madrid return to La Liga winning ways at Celta Vigo

Atletico Madrid have got back to winning ways in La Liga action following the international break with a 2-0 victory away at Celta Vigo.

The home side were required to undergo an emergency round of PCR testing before kick off after defender Joseph Aidoo tested positive for coronavirus last week.

However the game was given the green light by La Liga, but Oscar Garcia’s side struggled to make any real inroads on their visitors.

Luis Suarez got the ball rolling for the visitors after just four minutes as he swept home Angel Correa’s cut back from close range.

Luis Suarez fires Atleti in front against Celta 🔥 No surprise that he feels comfortable in that blue and red jersey 😉 pic.twitter.com/hDyNHlkjqC — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) October 17, 2020

Celta did muster up a response following that early setback with Sergio Carreira clipping a post and Jan Oblak denying Santi Mina.

Atletico looked to re-establish themselves after the break as Ivan Villar denied Suarez just after the restart.

But despite being the better side in the closing stages, Simeone had to wait until added time to wrap up the points as Yannick Carrasco nodded home after Joao Felix’s strike came back off the bar.

Job done for Atleti! 🔴⚪ Carrasco cleans up for the second goal, but so much of the credit belongs to Joao Felix who created the chance and rattled the crossbar 👏 pic.twitter.com/ThWfJVCAeh — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) October 17, 2020

Image via Atletico Madrid CF on Twitter