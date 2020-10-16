The dates of renovation for Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu and Barcelona’s Camp Nou

Stadium work is ongoing at the home of Real Madrid while similar plans are set to renovate the Camp Nou home of Barcelona.

A report in Marca has now outlined when both of Spanish football’s traditional powerhouses will have their new-look stadiums ready for.

It has called the ongoing work at the home of Madrid as Bernabeu 2.0, with the renovations set to make the stadium one of the most modern in world football and bring drastic upgrades.

It is said that whilst the initial hopes were for the stadium work to be completed by the summer of 2022, that date may now have to be pushed back to early 2023 due to delays in the process.

Madrid currently are not playing games at the stadium due to an absence of fans and the initial reconstruction getting underway and have been playing home games at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano in recent months.

Barcelona launched their ‘Espai Barça’ project in 2017, which was the idea of revamping and upgrading their Camp Nou home and surrounding sporting facilities.

However, the start date on this has been pushed back and it is now not expected to be completed until the summer of 2025.