Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane hints at rotations for “very difficult” Cadiz clash

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has hinted that he will rotate his starting XI for this weekend’s clash against newly-promoted Cadiz.

It follows on from Real Madrid news in Marca that rotations were likely from Los Blancos ahead of a packed fixture schedule, with the clash set to be the first of seven games for the team in just 21 days.

Zidane’s squad face a challenging week as they take on Shakhtar Donestk in the midweek Champions League action before the first El Clasico of the season against Barcelona on Saturday, before travelling to Germany to play Borussia Monchengladbach the following week.

Such a demanding schedule means there will be rotation for the game against the newly-promoted Andalusian club, although Thibaut Courtois, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior are the three star players who are anticipated to start.

However, it is highlighted how more fringe players such as Marcelo, Nacho Fernandez, Marco Asensio, Isco and Lucas Vázquez have all been training intensely this week and are all in line to be handed starting roles.

“We have talked about the need for this (rotations) many times, we need this over a very long season,” Zidane explained, as per Marca.

“We have very good players to come in and none of our players ever rest, they do not stop. The reality is they are all fighting for a place and that is the ethos of the dressing room.”

Zidane then went on to speak directly about Cadiz, who have already picked up two victories on the road this campaign and do not look out of place in La Liga – in which they are competing for the first time since 2006.

“Cadiz area very disciplined team, who have just been promoted, and they are going to make it very difficult for us,” added Zidane.

“We know that all teams are very difficult to play, including those that come from Segunda because it is a very competitive category. They are going to try to win here and we know it. And we want to play a good game ourselves.”