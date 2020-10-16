Real Madrid target Paul Pogba extends Manchester United deal until 2022

Real Madrid’s chances of signing Paul Pogba have been dented by the French international extending his contract at Manchester United until 2022.

Pogba had been linked with a move to Zinedine Zidane’s side at the end of the current campaign, with his deal at Old Trafford set to expire in July 2021.

However, according to reports from BBC Sport, United have now activated their option to extend his contract for another 12 months until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Despite United’s decision to tie the former Juventus man to English football for another year it has not removed the possibility of a move to Real Madrid.

Pogba was quoted as hinting a move to Zidane’s side would ‘be a dream’ in future last week and the contract extension ensures United will not lose him on a free transfer next summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already frustrated Los Blancos once this summer, in their pursuit of Dutch international Donny van de Beek, with the former Ajax schemer agreeing a £35m switch to United.