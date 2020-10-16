Real Madrid confirm Martin Odegaard injury layoff

Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard has been ruled out of this weekend’s trip to Cadiz with an injury, as confirmed by the club on Friday.

The Norwegian is the only new injury for the club and comes following the international break, when he represented his nation – most recently in Wednesday’s victory over Northern Ireland in the Nations League.

Now, Los Blancos have confirmed the player has sustained an injury in the right soleus muscle and is now out for an undefined period of time.

Odegaard’s return to Madrid following a season on loan at Real Sociedad was confirmed back in August and the Norwegian is set to challenge for a regular starting slot in Zidane’s side this season – he has been involved in three of the club’s opening four games this season, starting twice.

Odegaard netted seven goals for La Real last season and is the only major player to join the first-team squad at the club this summer.