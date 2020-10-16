Luka Jovic words throw Real Madrid role into further doubt

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has added to the confusion regarding his situation at the club when asked about words of his former teammate Borja Mayoral.

Mayoral joined Roma on a two-year long loan deal earlier this month and claimed that Zinedine Zidane wanted him to stay at the club amid speculation, as per Marca, that Jovic was instead the striker who was less favoured.

Mayoral, 23, bagged eight goals in La Liga for Levante last campaign but had returned to the Spanish capital this summer and was added to the list of strikers vying for a spot in the side, with Karim Benzema the only regular starter.

When asked by El Chiringuito TV about the validity of the comments, Jovic responded: “Maybe,” before then adding: “You have to ask the club.”

Jovic only started four league matches in total last season – his debut campaign in Spain – but has been selected for the club in two of their four league games to date this campaign.

The Serbian striker was signed from Frankfurt in a reported €60m deal last summer but has struggled to settle in the Spanish capital.