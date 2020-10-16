La Liga set for victory against Spanish FA for Friday night and Monday night matches

The Spanish National Sports Council (the CSD) is set to rule in La Liga’s favour over the Spanish FA and temporarily allow matches on Friday and Monday nights.

There has been a long-running dispute between the two bodies, with the league a strong advocate of using the time slots of Friday and Monday evenings for matches with Spanish football’s governing body opposed.

💥 Informa Juan Antonio Alcalá 📌 El CSD (@deportegob), ante la ausencia de una sentencia judicial, permitirá que haya fútbol los lunes y los viernes 📆 Se aplicará desde la jornada 7 de @LaLiga pic.twitter.com/WwFSMjX5O8 — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) October 16, 2020

Now Cadena Cope are among a multitude of outlets to report that, in the absence of a court decision which would be long-term, the CSD are set to favour the league and allow the games to take place in the two time slots from the seventh round of fixtures in the division.

La Liga began to utilise the time slots for the opening weeks of the 2020/21 La Liga season but the Spanish FA then blocked them, leading to rearranging the opening weekend of the campaign and several rounds since.

Last season, Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales was successful in a campaign to make the matchday free of football – a decision popular with fans, who felt the time slot was unsociable for family and work purposes.

However, La Liga chief Javier Tebas continued to support the idea of playing Monday and Friday night matches as he believed that a variety of time slots makes the league more attractive to broadcasters and therefore increased streams of revenue for clubs.

The two institutions have remained deeply divided on a number of issues including scheduling with both laying claim to holding power in its decision-making.

La Liga was allowed to use the time slots for the closing weeks of the 2019/20 campaign due to the absence of fans and desire to get the schedule completed as swiftly as possible, but that has left a power void and new collision going into this campaign.