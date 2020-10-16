Junior Firpo set to start for Barcelona against Getafe

Barcelona defender Junior Firpo looks set to start in La Blaugrana’s La Liga trip to Getafe this weekend with Jordi Alba ruled out through injury.

The former Real Betis defender has not featured for Ronald Koeman’s side so far this season, but with Alba set to miss the next two weeks of action, he could start at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Alba joins Marc Ter Stegen and Samuel Umtiti on the sidelines for the Catalan giants, but French international Clement Lenglet is back from suspension.

Summer signing Miralem Pjanic has also been named in the 23-man squad to travel as per a report from Marca earlier today.

BARCELONA SQUAD V GETAFE

GOALKEEPERS: Neto, Inaki Pena, Arnau Tenas

DEFENDERS: Sergino Dest, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Junior Firpo, Oscar Mingueza

MIDFIELDERS: Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets, Miralem Pjanic, Trincao, Riqui Puig, Carles Alena, Philippe Coutinho, Pedri

FORWARDS: Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, Martin Braithwaite