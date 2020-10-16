Barcelona squad reject salary cut proposed by club and will send burofax

The first-team squad of Barcelona has rejected a proposal from the club to cut their salary by 30 percent, report Catalan radio station RAC1.

It is claimed that the squad will send a burofax to the club to outline their formal opposition to such plans, which could prove decisive in any future legal discussions that could develop between the separate parties.

‼️ NOTÍCIA @EsportsRAC1 Explicat al #PrimerToc: els jugadors del primer equip i del filial enviaran un burofax al Barça per comunicar oficialment la seva negativa a la rebaixa salarial que pretén el president. Ja està redactat. pic.twitter.com/hnyTDER9vy — El Barça juga a RAC1 (@FCBRAC1) October 16, 2020

A report in Cadena Ser this week claimed that the Blaugrana were hopeful of cutting the salaries of all their employees by 30 percent in order to take action against their increasingly concerning financial situation.

Last week, it was reported that the club’s players could unilaterally terminate their first-team contracts in 2021 if wage cuts were imposed on them without their full contractual agreement.

That followed on from the club accounts showing that Barcelona’s debt had more than doubled during the 2019-20 campaign amid extremely worrying financial results.

The club’s financial figures, as outlined by Marca, show that the debt at the club has risen from €217m in June 2019 to €488m in June 2020.

The news follows that the Blaugrana recorded financial losses totalling €97m for the campaign, in figures which appear to be heavily influenced by the ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The reduction is not necessarily for the players, it is possible that there will be mixed formulas for different,” Moix explained to radio station RAC1 last week, via Diario Sport.

“Contracts can be adapted following sporting criteria, proportionality criteria and sporting circumstances.

“This is an exceptional situation and we have to look for solutions in the club to balance the budget in the best possible way

“Avoiding job losses in the future is what we must prioritise.”

Whilst the club’s first-team squad has been slimmed down this year, with a reported €80m off the wage bill, there is still a worrying financial outlook for the club.